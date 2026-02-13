UN Security Council gravely concerned over 'escalating violence' in South Sudan

The UN Security Council on Friday conveyed "grave concern" over the increasing violence across South Sudan, urging all parties to de-escalate.

"The members of the Security Council expressed grave concern at escalating violence in Jonglei and Eastern Equatoria, and throughout the country," a statement by the Security Council members said, recalling that "under international law, individuals who order the commission of war crimes may be held accountable."

"They strongly called on all parties to de-escalate and immediately cease renewed hostilities and to resolve issues through peaceful dialogue."

Emphasizing that ongoing "deterioration and continued violations of the peace agreement are undermining stability, worsening humanitarian needs," the members stressed that the escalation of violence also places "additional strain on UNMISS's (UN Mission in South Sudan) ability to carry out its mandate."

They expressed their "full support" for the UN mission in South Sudan, as they stressed "that continued constructive cooperation between the host government and UNMISS is essential to sustaining peace and stability, facilitating safe and timely humanitarian access, and ensuring the protection of civilians."

"The members of the Security Council have taken note of the recent developments in compliance with UNMISS's Contingency Plans, including the near completion of the repatriation process," it said, urging the South Sudanese government to keep "full cooperation" with the UN "to complete these processes."

The members called on the South Sudan government to "address remaining impediments on UNMISS's operations, avoid incurring additional costs, and facilitate the implementation of its mandate, consistent with South Sudan's commitments in the Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA)."

"The members of the Security Council expressed concerns over demands to close critical bases in Wau and Bentiu, which would pose a serious threat to UNMISS and UNISFA, weakening their capacity to carry out their mandates, including protection of civilians' component and facilitation of the delivery of aid," it said.

Reiterating their continued commitment to "South Sudan's peace process and to work in partnership with the transitional government to achieve lasting peace and stability in the region," the members also called on the country's leaders to "engage in genuine inter-party dialogue about potential changes to the 2018 peace agreement, through an inclusive and transparent process."

South Sudan, the world's youngest country, gained independence in July 2011 but descended into civil war in December 2013 after President Salva Kiir Mayardit dismissed then-Vice President Riek Machar, accusing him of plotting a coup.

Despite the 2018 peace agreement and the formation of a transitional unity government, clashes and political tensions have persisted.

Fighting between the SSPDF and the Sudan People's Liberation Army-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO), led by Oyet Nathaniel, deputy chair of the SPLM-IO, has intensified since December in northern Jonglei.

Tensions escalated in 2025, exposing deep divisions within the transitional government formed under the 2018 peace deal. Clashes were first reported in January in Western Equatoria State before spreading north.

First Vice President Machar has been under house arrest since March 2025 and is facing trial.





