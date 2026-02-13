UK police say will no longer make arrests for supporting Palestine Action after ruling

London's Metropolitan Police said on Friday that officers will prioritize gathering evidence over making arrests following a High Court ruling that said the UK government's ban on Palestine Action under terrorism legislation was unlawful.

Judges said the proscription was "disproportionate" and "the nature and scale of its activities falling within the definition of terrorism had not yet reached the level, scale and persistence to warrant proscription."

However, the group will remain banned for now to allow for further legal arguments. The goverment said it will appeal the decision.

In a statement released after the court's decision, police, however, warned that the ban on the group remains in place and that showing support for Palestine Action is still a criminal offence.

Still, Met Police acknowledged, the "unusual circumstances" may cause confusion among the public about what happens next.

The statement said officers will "continue to identify offences where support for Palestine Action is being expressed, but they will focus on gathering evidence of those offences and the people involved to provide opportunities for enforcement at a later date, rather than making arrests at the time."

"This is the most proportionate approach we can take, acknowledging the decision reached by the court while recognising that proceedings are not yet fully concluded.

"This approach relates solely to the expression of support for Palestine Action. We will continue to intervene and make arrests where we see people crossing the line from lawful protest to intimidate, to damage property, to use violence, to stir up racial hatred or to commit other offences."

Palestine Action was banned in July 2025 after members of the group entered a Royal Air Force base and spray painted two aircraft. The ban was challenged by the group's co-founder, Huda Ammori.





