Ukraine discussions in Abu Dhabi 'constructive': US special envoy

The Ukraine discussions in the United Arab Emirates were "constructive," US special envoy Steve Witkoff said Thursday.

The talks were "focused on how to create the conditions for a durable peace," Witkoff said in a statement.

It came after the delegations from the US, Ukraine and Russia met from Feb. 4 - 5 for the second trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, to advance efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Witkoff said the delegations reached an agreement whereby Russia and Ukraine will each release 157 prisoners of war.

"This is the first exchange in the last five months," he added.

Russia and Ukraine last conducted a prisoner exchange on Oct. 2, 2025, as part of deals reached in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul, which hosted three rounds of direct peace talks earlier that year.

The US and Russia also agreed to establish a military-to-military dialogue to be led by General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of US European Command, Witkoff said.

Over the two-day meeting, delegations held wide-ranging discussions on unresolved issues, including potential mechanisms to implement a ceasefire and monitor a halt to military activities, the envoy said.

"The delegations agreed to report back to their respective capitals and to continue trilateral discussions in the coming weeks," he stressed.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Thursday that a new meeting of negotiating teams will be held in the near future as part of efforts to end the war.

























