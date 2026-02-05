Brazilian President Lula announces 'face-to-face' meeting with Trump in Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva meet on the sidelines of the 47th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 26, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said Thursday that he will likely travel to Washington in the first week of March to "have a face-to-face conversation" with his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

"We are the presidents of the two largest democracies in the West. We can't keep talking on Twitter. We have to sit at a table, look each other in the eye, and understand the problems afflicting both our nations," he said.

The president said he intends to discuss topics of bilateral interest, such as commercial partnerships, exploration of critical minerals, investments, and expansion of exports.

"There are no forbidden topics for discussion. The only thing I will not discuss is my country's sovereignty. That is sacred."

A significant point of contention remains Trump's proposed Board of Peace for Gaza. While Lula expressed interest in participating, he set strict conditions for Brazil's involvement.

He criticized the current leadership structure, calling it "very strange" that the council lacks Palestinian representation. He also dismissed early proposals that favored commercial "resort"-style developments over essential infrastructure.

"I want to know who is going to rebuild the houses, hospitals, and bakeries for the people who live there," he added.

Brazil's participation would also be contingent on the council's discussions being strictly limited to the Gaza Strip rather than broader regional intervention.

Addressing the situation in Caracas following the capture of Nicolas Maduro, Lula reiterated his commitment to regional sovereignty. He revealed that he has urged President Trump to allow the Venezuelan people to dictate their own future without foreign imposition.

"It is Venezuelans who have to resolve Venezuela's problems," Lula said. Referring to acting President Delcy Rodriguez—who assumed power in January 2026—Lula remained neutral on her upcoming political moves, stating: "I don't know whether she will call elections or not, but the solution must be domestic."