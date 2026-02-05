Araghchi: Germany 'has turned into an engine of regression'

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi again blasted Germany on Thursday, a day after Chancellor Friedrich Merz threatened Tehran with new sanctions if it does not end violence against its population and halt work on its military nuclear programme.



"Germany was once the engine of Europe's progress; now it has turned into an engine of regression," Araghchi said in a post on social media platform X, in which he also accused Merz of being a "distasteful character."



"Iran has always welcomed strong relations with Germany," Araghchi continued. "It is therefore doubly regrettable that an individual such as Mr. Merz now represents Germany on the world stage."



"We hope that more mature and honourable political leadership will return to Germany," he added.



On Wednesday, before embarking on his first trip to the Gulf region, Merz said: "We are ready to increase the pressure on Tehran."



The German government is in close contact with the United Kingdom, France, the United States, Israel and partners in the region, he said, stressing that "peace and security in the region are also an important issue for us."



Concerns about another war in the Gulf are high. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened Tehran's leadership with military strikes, due in part to the brutal actions of state forces against demonstrators during recent mass protests.

