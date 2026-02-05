7 Palestinian patients evacuated from Gaza to Egypt for medical treatment

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said Thursday that it had evacuated seven patients and 14 companions from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah border crossing.

The organization said that the evacuation was part of ongoing humanitarian efforts to secure medical treatment for Palestinian patients outside the Gaza Strip.

"The patients were gathered at the society's hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, where they received the necessary medical care before traveling," it added in a statement.

The organization said the patients' travel is coordinated with the World Health Organization as part of efforts "to ensure the continued evacuation of patients and facilitate their access to the necessary treatment, despite the difficult humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip."

Health authorities in Gaza estimate that around 22,000 wounded and sick patients are seeking to leave the enclave for treatment abroad, amid the near-collapse of the healthcare system due to Israel's genocidal war.

Israel reopened the Rafah crossing on Feb. 2 under extremely limited conditions, months after occupying it in May 2024.

Although Israeli and Egyptian media had previously reported that up to 50 Palestinians would be allowed to cross daily in each direction, the numbers have fallen far short. Since the reopening began, only limited groups have crossed in both directions.

Under Israeli conditions, only Palestinians who left Gaza after the outbreak of the war are permitted to return, following intensive security screening.

The ceasefire ended an Israeli offensive that began in October 2023 and lasted two years, killing nearly 72,000 Palestinians and wounding over 171,000 others, while destroying about 90% of Gaza's infrastructure.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, the Israeli army has continued to violate it, killing 574 Palestinians and wounding 1,518 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

















