Mitsotakis to visit Türkiye for 6th high-level cooperation council meeting

Greece's prime minister is set to pay an official visit to Türkiye next Wednesday on the occasion of the 6th meeting of the countries' high-level cooperation council, said an official announcement.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis will be in the capital Ankara at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran on Thursday.

The council meeting will be co-chaired by the two leaders, with relevant Cabinet ministers also attending, Duran added.

The meeting is expected to comprehensively assess ties between the two nations, and discuss ways to further enhance cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

In addition, regional and global developments are expected to be discussed.

The signing of various agreements aimed at strengthening bilateral ties is also expected during the visit.