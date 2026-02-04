US Military confirms deployment of 'small team' to Nigeria

The United States has deployed a small contingent of military officers to Nigeria, the top general of US Africa Command said during a briefing on Tuesday.

General Dagvin R.M. Anderson said the deployment followed a meeting with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in Rome late last year, pointing to a shared assessment that more needed to be done to address "the terrorist threat in West Africa."

"That has led to increased collaboration between our nations, to include a small US team that brings some unique capabilities from the United States in order to augment what Nigeria has been doing for several years," Anderson added.

In December, US President Donald Trump authorized airstrikes against targets in Nigeria and signaled that further US military operations in the country could follow.

Nigeria has faced increased scrutiny from Washington after Trump threatened military action, accusing the West African country of failing to protect its Christian population. Amid those concerns, Nigeria was designated a Country of Particular Concern, a US congressional classification applied to nations accused of religious persecution.

The Nigerian government has strongly rejected allegations of a Christian genocide, saying armed groups target civilians regardless of religious affiliation.