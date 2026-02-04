Heavy snow, severe weather kill 35 in Japan

Heavy snowfall in northern Japan has left at least 35 people dead and more than 350 others injured, according to local media reports on Wednesday.

Japan's Fire and Disaster Management Agency said the death toll has continued to rise since heavy snow began on Jan. 20, public broadcaster NHK reported.

Niigata Prefecture recorded the highest number of fatalities with 12 deaths, followed by Akita with seven and Yamagata with five. Hokkaido and Aomori each reported four deaths, while Iwate also confirmed four. Nagano and Shimane reported one death each.

Authorities said most fatalities were caused by landslides and snow-related accidents.

A total of 358 people were injured nationwide, including both serious and minor cases.

Meteorological authorities warned that heavy snowfall is expected to continue through the weekend.

Japan's top government spokesperson cautioned that rising temperatures could trigger snowmelt, increasing the risk of landslides and creating slippery road conditions that may pose further dangers to residents.





