Russia, Ukraine, US to hold trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi Wednesday: White House

The White House on Tuesday announced that the US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will attend trilateral negotiations with Russia and Ukraine in the United Arab Emirates' capital, Abu Dhabi.

"Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be in Abu Dhabi tomorrow for another round of trilateral talks," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.

Noting that the latest trilateral talks that took place in late January "are historic by nature," Leavitt claimed that the three countries have never "really been able to sit down at the negotiating table to move the ball forward towards peace."

"So, the special envoy and Jared Kushner and President (Donald) Trump made the impossible possible with respect to peace in the Middle East, and I know they're looking to do the same with respect to the Russia-Ukraine war," she said.

The latest round of trilateral talks, which lasted more than three hours, took place in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24, where officials from Russia, Ukraine, and the US attended.

The US delegation featured Trump's envoys Witkoff, Kushner, and Josh Gruenbaum, accompanied by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll and General Alexus Grynkewich, commander of the US European Command.

Representing Ukraine were Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Kyrylo Budanov, National Security Adviser Rustem Umerov, and military Chief of Staff General Andrii Hnatov, along with advisers Sergiy Kyslytsya and Davyd Arakhamia.

The Russian team was headed by Admiral Igor Kostyukov, head of the Russian military intelligence.