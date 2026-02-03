2 killed when light aircraft crashes in UK

Two men died when a light aircraft crashed onto farmland in the Littleborough area, North West England, police said Tuesday.

The small Cirrus SR 20 plane, which took off from Birmingham Airport, crashed in Littleborough, Rochdale.

Police and emergency services have been dispatched to a patch of farmland close to the M62 motorway.

"Two people have sadly died following a light aircraft crash in Littleborough earlier today," Greater Manchester Police said in a statement. "Upon arrival, the bodies of two men were recovered and, sadly, they were pronounced dead at the scene."

It added that it is not believed there was anyone else on board, and there are no reported injuries on the ground.