Muammar Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam killed in Libya’s Zintan city: Lawyer

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was killed in the western Libyan city of Zintan, his lawyer Khaled al-Zaidi and adviser Abdullah Osman said on Tuesday evening.

Libyan media reported that the killing took place at his residence and was carried out by four unidentified individuals, adding that surveillance cameras at the site were disabled prior to the attack.

The Libyan Attorney General's Office has opened an investigation into the killing, according to local media.

Meanwhile, the 444 Combat Brigade "categorically" denied any involvement in the incident.

Details surrounding the killing remain unclear, and Libyan authorities have yet to issue an official confirmation.