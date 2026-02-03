 Contact Us
News Africa Muammar Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam killed in Libya’s Zintan city: Lawyer

Muammar Gaddafi’s son Saif al-Islam killed in Libya’s Zintan city: Lawyer

The most prominent son of late ⁠Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, has been killed, sources ‍close to the family, his lawyer Khaled ‌el-Zaydi and Libyan ‍media said on Tuesday.

Agencies and A News AFRICA
Published February 03,2026
Subscribe
MUAMMAR GADDAFI’S SON SAIF AL-ISLAM KILLED IN LIBYA’S ZINTAN CITY: LAWYER
Saif al-Islam Gaddafi (EPA File Photo)

Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, was killed in the western Libyan city of Zintan, his lawyer Khaled al-Zaidi and adviser Abdullah Osman said on Tuesday evening.

Libyan media reported that the killing took place at his residence and was carried out by four unidentified individuals, adding that surveillance cameras at the site were disabled prior to the attack.

The Libyan Attorney General's Office has opened an investigation into the killing, according to local media.

Meanwhile, the 444 Combat Brigade "categorically" denied any involvement in the incident.

Details surrounding the killing remain unclear, and Libyan authorities have yet to issue an official confirmation.