UN Security Council condemns deadly terror attacks in Pakistan’s Balochistan

The UN Security Council on Tuesday strongly condemned multiple terror attacks in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Jan. 31 that killed 48 people, including 31 civilians.

"The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly terrorist attacks across multiple locations in Balochistan province, Pakistan, on 31st January 2026. This reprehensible act of terrorism resulted in the grievous loss of 48 Pakistani nationals, including 31 civilians. Civilian casualties included five women and three children. The Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for these terrorist attacks," the Council said in a statement.

Expressing its "deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government and the people of Pakistan," the Council wished "a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured."

"The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," it said.

Underlining the need to "hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the Council urged "all States, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the Government of Pakistan in this regard."

"The members of the Security Council reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed," it added.

Pakistani security officials said Monday that 177 militants were killed across Balochistan since Friday.

The outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, which has long targeted security forces in the province, claimed responsibility for the attacks, which killed 31 civilians and 17 security personnel. The attacks also injured several others.

Mobile and internet services remained suspended in the provincial capital, Quetta, and several other districts.

Pakistan has seen a renewed surge in violence in January, with combat-related deaths rising 43% compared to December.

A total of 361 people were killed last month, including 242 militants, 73 civilians, and 46 security personnel, according to the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

The mineral-rich province, a key route for the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has long been a hotspot for militancy, with some Baloch separatist groups fighting for what they describe as the "liberation" of the province.