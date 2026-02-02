Qatari emir, French president discuss Iran, regional security in phone call

Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed the latest developments following the US military buildup in the Persian Gulf, Iran's warning of war engulfing the entire region in the event of an attack, and the implications for regional security with French President Emmanuel Macron during a phone call Sunday, the Qatari Amiri Diwan said.

The call addressed efforts to curb escalation in the region and developments related to Iran and their impact on regional security, according to the statement from the Amiri Court.

The conversation came as the US has stepped up military deployments in the Middle East in recent weeks, alongside threats by US President Donald Trump to target Iran.

Iran says Washington is using sanctions, pressure, and efforts to stir unrest to create a pretext for external intervention aimed at regime change. Iranian officials have warned of a "comprehensive and unprecedented" response to any attack, even if it is limited, according to public statements and reported US assessments.

Tamim and Macron also discussed developments in Gaza, including efforts to protect civilians under the ceasefire agreement in the enclave, as well as ways to support stability in Lebanon and safeguard its security and sovereignty, the statement said.

A Gaza ceasefire in effect since Oct. 10, 2025, ended a two-year genocide waged by Israel. Palestinian authorities say the fighting killed more than 71,700 people and wounded more than 171,500 others, with widespread destruction affecting about 90% of civilian infrastructure. The UN has estimated reconstruction costs at about $70 billion, UN officials have said.

In Lebanon, Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah signed in late November 2024 have continued, with Israel saying it is targeting the group's infrastructure, Lebanese officials said.

Lebanese officials have repeatedly called for an end to the violations and urged Israel to comply with the agreement's terms. Hezbollah has said it remains committed to the truce and has called for Israel to withdraw from areas it occupied during the latest war.

The ceasefire ended an Israeli offensive that began in October 2023 and expanded into a full-scale war in September 2024, which Lebanese authorities say killed more than 4,000 people and wounded about 17,000 others.

























