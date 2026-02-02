Cyclone Fytia kills 7 in Madagascar, affects more than 54,000 others

Tropical Cyclone Fytia has killed seven people in Madagascar, up from an initial toll of three reported earlier Monday, authorities said.

Madagascar's National Office for Risk and Disaster Management said in a statement that more than 54,000 people have been affected by the cyclone, which destroyed over 1,400 homes and flooded more than 9,000 houses, particularly in northwestern regions and the capital, Antananarivo.

A total of 27 districts were impacted by the cyclone, which struck the Indian Ocean island nation from the west on Saturday before moving out to sea on Sunday via the eastern coastal city of Vatomandry, it added.

Madagascar is one of Africa's most storm-prone countries, and authorities have forecast continued rainfall across northern and central regions in the coming days.

As part of preparedness efforts, the country last week launched a European Union-World Food Program humanitarian hub with capacity to store at least 1,000 tons of relief supplies, including food and medicines.