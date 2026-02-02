EU REJECTS IRANS ANNOUNCEMENT OF LISTING OF EUROPEAN ARMIES AS TERRORIST GROUPS

The EU on Monday rejected Iran's designation of European armies as terrorist organizations and said diplomatic engagement with Tehran must remain part of its foreign policy toolbox.

Asked about Iran's move to label EU armies as terrorist entities, spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told the European Commission's midday press briefing: "We reject the announcement of listing of EU armies as such and the accusation of terrorism altogether."

He said the EU expected diplomatic engagement to continue despite tensions following the EU decision to list Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Recalling remarks by the EU's high representative Kaja Kallas he said: "We expect diplomatic channels to remain open after the decision of listing IRGC as part of the EU terror list," and that "maintaining open channels with Iran must also be part and remain part of our toolbox, as part of our engagement when it is required with our counterparts."

On the summoning of EU ambassadors in Tehran, El Anouni described the practice as "a diplomatic practice that is part of the Vienna Convention."

"I will not here go into details in terms of what member states, when and how," he added.

Iran declared European armies "terrorist groups" after a EU decision to apply the same designation to the IRGC over a crackdown on recent protests due to worsening of economic conditions.

Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday the decision was made under "Article 7 of the Law on Countermeasures Against the Declaration of the IRGC as a Terrorist Organisation."