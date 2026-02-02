Zelensky says Ukraine’s delegation heading to UAE for 2nd round of trilateral peace talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his country's negotiating team is on its way to the United Arab Emirates to take part in the second round of trilateral talks between Moscow, Kyiv, and Washington later this week.

In an evening video address late Monday, Zelensky said that his country's delegation continues working with that of the US "so that real decisions for the sake of peace can be scaled up," as the Russia-Ukraine war is set to enter its fifth year later this month.

"Today, there was a meeting with our delegation-the guys are already en route. The meetings will take place on Wednesday and Thursday. And not only in a trilateral format, but we will also have our own bilateral format with the United States," Zelensky said.

Zelensky said there are "issues to be agreed upon," as well as "substance that requires further work," noting that Ukraine is ready with regard to security guarantees, while both Kyiv and Washington are "actively engaged" concerning Ukraine's post-war recovery and development.

"It is important that during this time the United States also decisively supports dialogue-all available opportunities for dialogue-and works with the Russian side accordingly, so that Russian strikes and Russian terror do not derail what can be achieved," he added.

An initial round of trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine, and the US took place in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi on Jan. 23-24.

Both Kyiv and Washington described the consultations as "constructive," while Moscow said contacts had begun in a constructive manner, but with "significant work ahead."

Earlier Monday, Zelensky met with members of Ukraine's negotiating team, during which he said he approved frameworks for the talks and set specific tasks.

"Ukraine is ready for real steps. We believe it is realistic to achieve a dignified and lasting peace," Zelensky said through US social media company X following the meeting, noting that Kyiv anticipates the American side will remain decisive in ensuring the necessary conditions for dialogue.

"The de-escalation measures that went into effect on the night of last Thursday to Friday are helping to build public trust in the negotiation process and its possible outcome," he added, referring to an energy ceasefire between Moscow and Kyiv after US President Donald Trump asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt strikes for a week due to cold weather.