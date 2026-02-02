Azerbaijan, UAE sign letter of intent on defense cooperation

Baku and Abu Dhabi on Monday signed a letter of intent on defense cooperation amid a working visit by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Emirati capital.

The letter of intent was signed as Aliyev held talks with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, according to a statement by Azerbaijan's presidency, during which they hailed the development of cooperation between their countries.

The statement said both countries, amid the talks, also signed a document concerning the sale of a portion of the non-controlling stake held by Azerbaijan in Southern Gas Corridor CJSC to XRG, the international investment arm of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

"During the conversation (between Aliyev and Al Nahyan), they emphasized that Azerbaijan-UAE bilateral relations are based on a strategic partnership," the statement said, noting that both sides exchanged views on the prospects of relations and future contacts.

Highlighting the importance of reciprocal visits and meetings between the two presidents in expanding ties, the statement further said the talks touched on the significance of the Peace Shield-2026 joint military exercise between Baku and Abu Dhabi, which is being held in the UAE on Feb. 2-3.

"They expressed confidence that such exercises contribute to the development of operational military interoperability between the two countries' armed forces, and underscored the importance of continuing them in the future," it also said.

The statement went on to say the two presidents expressed confidence that the two documents signed will provide further impetus to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE.

"The conversation also touched on the possibility of establishing twinning relations between Baku and Abu Dhabi," it added.