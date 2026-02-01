Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DR Congo

Türkiye on Sunday extended its condolences to the Democratic Republic of the Congo over the loss of lives caused by a landslide at a mine in the east of the African nation.

Ankara is "deeply saddened" over the deaths, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the ministry added.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at the Rubaya coltan mining site in North Kivu province and killed over 200 people, according to media reports.