Israeli army chief expects US attack on Iran ‘within 2 weeks to 2 months’

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir predicted that the US will launch a military attack against Iran within two weeks to two months, local media reported on Sunday.

"This is a period of uncertainty," Army Radio quoted Zamir as saying during a situation assessment meeting.

Zamir said he believes that a US strike against Tehran will take place "within two weeks to two months."

The radio said that a US attack against Tehran is not expected in the coming few days.

"The US does not share everything with Israel and excludes it from its decision-making processes," the broadcaster said.

The outlet said that Israel is worried that US President Donald Trump could reach an agreement with Iran on its nuclear program "without including Iran's ballistic missiles."

According to The Times of Israel news portal, Zamir held a series of talks over the weekend with American officials over a possible attack on Iran.

Last week, the army chief met with US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper in Israel, as part of efforts between the militaries to coordinate ahead of any attack on Iran.

Trump has threatened military action against Iran amid rising tensions following anti-government protests in Iran in late December.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response.

Israeli financial newspaper The Calcalist estimates that the cost of a possible war on Iran could reach $10 billion.

According to the paper, senior officials in the Israeli security establishment are worried that another round of fighting with Iran could cost tens of billions of shekels, "depending on the duration and nature of the conflict."

"The relatively least costly scenario is for Israel not to launch any attack at all," said Ram Aminach, a former economic adviser to the Israeli chief of staff.

"Even if Israel doesn't launch an attack, that doesn't mean there will be no costs," he said. "Air defense alone costs billions of shekels, and in such a scenario, the military cost alone could reach between 7 and 10 billion shekels ($2.23 to $3.18 billion)."

Sasson Hadad, a former adviser to the army chief, said in the event of a new war, the cost could reach between 15 and 25 billion shekels ($4.78 and $8 billion).

The Calcalist estimates that the cost could reach 30 billion shekels (about $9.8 billion).

"These are just the military costs, not including civilian ones."

Last June, Israel, with US backing, launched a 12-day war against Iran, prompting retaliatory drone and missile attacks from Tehran before Washington announced a ceasefire.

















