1 killed, 7 injured in fresh Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon despite ceasefire

One person was killed, and seven others were injured in Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon on Sunday, marking a new violation of the Nov. 2024 ceasefire agreement, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that the casualties were reported in the attack that targeted the town of Ebba in the Nabatieh governorate, where one person lost his life and six others sustained injuries.

Separately, a person was injured when a car caught fire in the town of Harouf in the Nabatieh district of southern Lebanon after being targeted by an Israeli drone, Lebanon's official news agency NNA reported.

Israeli ceasefire violations have killed and wounded hundreds of Lebanese, while Israel continues to occupy five Lebanese hilltops seized during the latest war, in addition to other Lebanese areas it has held for decades.

Israel began military operations against Lebanon in October 2023 and escalated them into a full-scale war in September 2024, killing more than 4,000 people and wounding about 17,000 others.

Lebanese officials have repeatedly called for pressure on Tel Aviv to halt its attacks and abide by the ceasefire terms, while Hezbollah has affirmed on more than one occasion its commitment to the truce, calling for withdrawal from the areas occupied by Israel during the last war.





















