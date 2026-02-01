US strengthening air, missile defenses across Middle East as part of preparation before striking Iran: Reports

The US is strengthening air and missile defenses across the Middle East as part of preparations for possible Iranian retaliation in the event of future US military action, US defense officials said.

The Pentagon is deploying an additional Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) battery and more Patriot missile defense systems to locations where US forces are stationed, including Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, according to US officials who spoke to The Wall Street Journal.

THAAD systems are designed to intercept ballistic missiles at high altitudes, while Patriot batteries defend against shorter-range and lower-flying threats. The US military has only a limited number of operational THAAD batteries worldwide, making the latest deployment notable, defense analysts say. Moving such systems requires significant personnel and logistical support.

'LIMITED US STRIKES COULD DRAW LARGER IRANIAN RESPONSE'



US President Donald Trump has not announced a decision on military action against Iran. However, the officials say the US could conduct limited strikes on Iran with forces already in place, but a broader campaign would likely trigger a larger Iranian response. That, in turn, would require stronger regional defenses to protect US personnel and partners, including Israel.

The US Navy also has multiple guided-missile destroyers in the region capable of intercepting aerial threats like missiles and drones. Ships are operating near the Strait of Hormuz, in the North Arabian Sea, in the Red Sea near Israel, and in the eastern Mediterranean, a Navy official said.

Additional airpower has been repositioned closer to the region, including F-15E fighter squadrons in Jordan and US F-35 aircraft that recently transited through Europe. Electronic warfare aircraft have also shifted forward, officials said.

US Central Command, which oversees American military operations in the region, declined to comment on current deployments.

12-DAY WAR UNDERSCORED AIR DEFENSE RISKS



The focus on air defenses follows heavy missile exchanges during last year's 12-day war between Israel and Iran. During that period, US forces helped defend Israel against Iranian missile and drone attacks. In a separate operation known as "Midnight Hammer," US forces struck three Iranian nuclear-related sites.

Iran later launched missiles at Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, which hosts a key US air operations center. US and Qatari Patriot systems intercepted most of the missiles, though the Pentagon later acknowledged that one missile struck the base, causing minimal damage and no injuries.

Some Persian Gulf countries have publicly sought to distance themselves from any potential US strike on Iran. Saudi Arabia and the UAE recently said that they would not allow their territories or airspace to be used for attacks on Iran.

Regional governments are also strengthening their own defenses. Saudi Arabia has purchased multiple THAAD systems, with several already delivered, according to a Gulf official.

In January, the US military also announced the creation of a new coordination cell at Al Udeid Air Base to enhance cooperation on air and missile defense with Gulf partners.

The Pentagon and defense contractor Lockheed Martin recently announced agreements aimed at increasing production of THAAD and Patriot interceptors. Officials said the expanded output is intended to improve long-term supply but would have a limited impact in the event of near-term hostilities.