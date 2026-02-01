Aleppo internal security chief visits Syria’s Ayn al-Arab ahead of SDF deal implementation

The Aleppo internal security chief carried out a field visit to the city of Ayn al-Arab on Sunday as part of preparations to implement a ceasefire and phased integration agreement between the Syrian government and the terrorist organization YPG/SDF.

Alikhbariah TV said Col. Mohammad Abdel Ghani visited Ayn al-Arab in the eastern Aleppo countryside, ahead of the planned entry of internal security forces into the city and the rollout of an agreed security deployment plan.

During the visit, a meeting was held inside Ayn al-Arab with SDF leaders, focusing on mechanisms for the entry of internal security forces, the broadcaster said.

The move is intended to bolster security and ensure the enforcement of law and order in the city, according to the report.

In a video published by the same outlet, Abdel Ghani addressed residents and forces in the area, delivering reassurance messages to the Kurdish community during remarks at the Internal Security Forces in the area.

"The state, in its new phase, does not seek to impose military dominance," Abdel Ghani said during the meeting, which included SDF leaders. He added that Syrian authorities had made clear from the outset that they were not pursuing a military victory following the fall of the former Assad regime.

"We are not a state of revenge, nor a state that seeks to display force," he said. "We are working to build a state of law and discipline that takes responsibility for Syrians and works to ease the suffering they have endured for so long."

Addressing longstanding grievances of the Kurdish community, Abdel Ghani said the state recognizes the scale of injustices faced by Syrian Kurds. "We are fully aware of the extent of the injustice inflicted on our Kurdish people, and hand in hand, God willing, we will lift injustice from all Syrians," he said.

He added that oppression under the former regime had affected Syrians across all communities, saying that with its removal, "the time has now come for rebuilding."

Abdel Ghani said the immediate objective is to build a state governed by law in a unified Syria across all its territory "in the near future."

The visit comes as Syrian authorities prepare to begin implementing the agreements with the SDF that outline security, administrative and military steps in parts of northeastern Syria.

Syria's Information Minister Hamza al-Mustafa said Friday that the agreement will take effect Monday. The newly appointed security director for Hasakah will assume his duties the same day.

Under the new agreement, Mustafa said, SDF members will be integrated "individually" into military brigades that will fall under the Defense Ministry.

On Friday, the government said it had reached a "comprehensive agreement" with the SDF that would end internal division and lay the groundwork for full integration.

The agreement outlines a ceasefire between government forces and SDF elements, along with the phased integration of their military and administrative bodies.

The accord also stipulates "the launch of an integration process for security forces in the region, the formation of a military division incorporating three brigades affiliated with the SDF, and the establishment of a brigade linked to Ayn al-Arab forces within a division subordinate to Aleppo province."

As part of the deal, the sides agreed on "the withdrawal of military forces from contact lines and the deployment of security forces affiliated with the Syrian Interior Ministry into the city centers of Hasakah and Qamishli, with the aim of reinforcing stability."

The Syrian Army launched an operation against the SDF on Jan. 16 in areas west of the Euphrates River. The operation later expanded east of the river with the participation of tribal forces, leading to most of the territories previously occupied by the group coming under government control.