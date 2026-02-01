Trump says US will have 'very substantial' response if Canada enacts trade deal with China

⁠U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said the ‍United States would respond in a ‌significant way ‍if Canada proceeds with the trade agreement that it negotiated with China.

"If they do a deal with China, yeah, we'll do something very substantial," ⁠Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. "We don't want China to take over Canada. And if they make the ‌deal that he's looking to make, China will take over Canada."

Trump last ‍week said he would ‍impose a ‍100% tariffs on Canada ⁠if it ‍follows through on a trade deal with China.







