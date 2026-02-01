Iran presidency releases names of those killed in anti-government protests

Iran's presidential office on Sunday released a report listing the names of 2,986 people killed during anti-government protests that erupted in late 2025, out of a total of 3,117 deaths recorded during the unrest.

According to the report, which was published by the Office of the Presidency, the fatalities included both civilians and members of the security forces.

The identities of 131 people have not yet been established and therefore were not included, with authorities saying work to identify them is ongoing.

The presidency said the report was issued as part of "a policy of transparency, responsibility and accountability pursued by President Masoud Pezeshkian."

"All those who lost their lives in the recent events are sons and daughters of this land, and none of their grieving families should be left without support," the statement said.

The presidency said that unlike the approach of Iran's "historical enemies, who view human lives as mere numbers serving political interests, the Islamic Republic considers each victim not just a number, but a world in and of themselves."

The protests broke out on Dec. 28, 2025 over deteriorating economic and living conditions and lasted for about two weeks.

Iranian authorities have acknowledged public discontent but accused the US and Israel of seeking to exploit the unrest through sanctions and pressure to incite instability to justify foreign interference and regime change.

Tensions between Iran, the US and Israel have escalated sharply in recent months. In June 2025, Israel, backed by Washington, launched a 12-day attack on Iran that targeted military and nuclear sites as well as civilian infrastructure and killed senior commanders and scientists. Iran responded by striking Israeli military and intelligence facilities with missiles and drones before the US announced a ceasefire.





















