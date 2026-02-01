Partial release of Epstein files sparks backlash from US lawmakers, Musk

The partial release of documents linked to late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has sparked fresh controversy in the US, drawing criticism from lawmakers and public figures who accuse the Justice Department of withholding information required by law.

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the newly released material represents a small portion of the full Epstein record.

"Even with everything in this Epstein drop, remember: this is a minority of the files. This is still just what they were willing to release-in violation of the law, which requires release of all files. Pam Bondi's DOJ is still hiding most of them. We need them all," Ocasio-Cortez wrote on US social media company X, referencing the US attorney general

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia, a member of the House Oversight Committee, also condemned the limited disclosure as "outrageous and incredibly concerning."

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie claimed the fallout from the document release was followed by political pressure against him.

"Within hours of the Epstein file release, a superPAC funded by Israel-first billionaires Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer, and John Paulson, who himself appears in Epstein's black book, bought another $800,000 of TV ads against me. I'll still win, but if I lose, it was worth it," said Massie.

Elon Musk also weighed in, rejecting any link to Epstein and accusing unnamed actors of attempting to shift blame.

"They are trying to deflect responsibility to me from the truly guilty. I have not been to any of Epstein's party, his plane or his island. But many others have. Those who have committed serious crimes need to be prosecuted," said the tech billionaire.

Epstein was found dead in his New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. He pleaded guilty in a court in the state of Florida and was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008, but critics call the conviction a "sweetheart deal."

His victims have alleged that he operated a sprawling sex trafficking network that was used by members of the wealthy and political elite.

Epstein's case has remained a politically charged issue in the US, with lawmakers and victims' advocates from across the spectrum demanding greater transparency about his network of associates and any individuals who may have facilitated his crimes.





