Trump administration signals openness to diplomacy with Iran amid military buildup in Persian Gulf: Report

The Trump administration has told Iran via multiple diplomatic channels that it is open to negotiations, even as the US ramps up its military presence in the Persian Gulf, according to a report by Axios.

Citing a senior US official, Axios reported that President Donald Trump has not made a final decision on launching a military strike against Iran and is still pursuing a possible diplomatic solution to rising tensions.

According to the report, Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar are working to organize a meeting in Ankara later this week between White House envoy Steve Witkoff and senior Iranian officials.

Two regional sources also told Axios that the three countries are coordinating closely with both Washington and Tehran.

"It is moving. We are doing our best," an official from one of the mediating countries said.

The outreach comes after Trump said Wednesday in a social media post that a massive "armada" was heading toward Iran, while urging Tehran to enter negotiations immediately.

The US president has threatened military action against Iran amid rising tensions following anti-government protests in Iran in late December.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response.