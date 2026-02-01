 Contact Us
News World Israel reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing ‘in pilot operation’ after 2 years of closure

Israel reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing ‘in pilot operation’ after 2 years of closure

The Rafah crossing reopened on Sunday for the first time in two years, launching a "pilot operation" heavily monitored by Israeli intelligence.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published February 01,2026
Subscribe
ISRAEL REOPENS GAZAS RAFAH CROSSING ‘IN PILOT OPERATION’ AFTER 2 YEARS OF CLOSURE

The Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza has been reopened as part of a "pilot operation" after two years of closure, according to Israeli media on Sunday morning.

"The Rafah crossing has opened in a pilot operation," the daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

"According to estimates, the movement of people will actually begin tomorrow (Monday) in both directions, with about 150 people expected to leave the Gaza Strip daily, compared to about 50 who will return to it," it added.

However, no official statements were immediately issued by Israeli, Egyptian, or Palestinian authorities regarding the report.