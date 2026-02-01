DEATH TOLL FROM SWITZERLANDS CRANS-MONTANA FIRE RISES TO 41

Aftermath of New Year's Eve party fire and explosion at "Le Constellation" bar in Crans-Montana (REUTERS)

The death toll from a deadly fire that broke out at a bar in the Swiss resort town of Crans-Montana on New Year's Eve has risen to 41, local authorities said Sunday.

An 18-year-old Swiss man, who had been hospitalized in Zurich after the blaze, died on Saturday, the Valais public prosecutor's office confirmed, adding that no further details were available regarding the ongoing investigation, Swiss Info news portal reported.

The fire erupted in the Valais mountain resort, making it one of the deadliest tragedies in Switzerland's recent history.

In addition to the fatalities, at least 115 people were seriously injured in the incident.