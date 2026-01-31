US, Russian envoys hold talks in Florida on Ukraine peace push

US and Russian representatives held talks Saturday in Florida as part of Washington's mediation push toward a peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said.

In a statement on US social media company X, Witkoff said Russian Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev attended "productive and constructive" meetings related to conflict resolution efforts.

Witkoff said he was part of the American delegation, which also included Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Jared Kushner, and White House senior adviser Josh Gruenbaum.

"We are encouraged by this meeting that Russia is working toward securing peace in Ukraine," he added.

Witkoff also voiced appreciation for the leadership of President Donald Trump in seeking what he described as a durable and lasting peace.