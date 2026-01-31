Saudi minister warns Trump inaction on Iran would strengthen regime

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman warned in private briefings in Washington that if US President Donald Trump does not follow through on his threats against Iran, Tehran's leadership would emerge stronger, Axios reported Friday, citing multiple sources.

The report said Khalid bin Salman, widely known as KBS and a close confidant of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, made the remarks amid rising regional tensions and growing speculation about possible US military action against Iran.

Axios said the comments marked a shift from Saudi Arabia's public stance, which has emphasized restraint and warned against escalation.

Three weeks ago, the crown prince reportedly urged Trump to avoid military action, citing the risk of a broader regional conflict, a warning that was said to have contributed to a delay in any strike.

Khalid bin Salman was visiting Washington for talks as the US bolsters its military presence in the Gulf. While Trump has ordered a significant buildup of American forces in the region, White House officials have said no decision has been made and diplomacy remains an option.

Axios reported that there are currently no serious direct negotiations between the US and Iran, with US officials saying Tehran appears unwilling to accept Washington's demands.

The Saudi defense minister held a meeting Thursday at the White House with senior US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Dan Caine, said the report.

Sources told Axios that discussions focused primarily on the possibility of a US strike on Iran. But bin Salman was said to have left the meeting without a clear understanding of the Trump administration's strategy or intentions.

In a separate closed-door briefing with think tank experts and representatives from Jewish organizations, the Saudi minister reportedly said that failing to act militarily after weeks of threats would "embolden the regime" in Tehran, while acknowledging the need to manage the risk of regional escalation.

Publicly, Saudi Arabia has maintained a cautious tone, stressing respect for Iran's sovereignty and a preference for a diplomatic solution. Riyadh has also said it would not allow its airspace to be used for an attack on Iran.

Axios said Saudi officials now appear caught between concerns that a US strike could trigger severe regional consequences and fears that restraint would leave Iran in a stronger position.