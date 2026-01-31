RUSSIA CONDEMNS TRUMPS CUBA OIL TARIFF ORDER, DEFINES MEASURE AS ‘ILLEGITIMATE’

Russia on Saturday condemned US President Donald Trump's latest executive order declaring a national emergency and establishing a process to impose tariffs on goods from countries that sell or otherwise provide oil to Cuba.

In a statement, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reaffirmed that Russia opposes unilateral sanctions against sovereign independent states, defining such measures as "categorically unacceptable."

"We strongly condemn the illegitimate prohibitive measures against Havana and the pressure on the Cuban leadership and citizens," Zakharova said, adding Russia is confident that Cuba will continue to maintain effective foreign economic ties "despite the external obstacles to its development."

Zakharova touched on the document's labeling of Russia and several other countries, including China and Iran, as "hostile" and "malign," saying this does not contribute to "stabilizing Russian-American dialogue" or the effectiveness of Washington's numerous mediation efforts.

"We cannot accept attempts to create obstacles to international cooperation, especially with a country facing a challenging socioeconomic situation, largely caused by the nearly 70-year-long American trade, economic, and financial embargo," she further said.

The spokeswoman went on to say that Russia's cooperation with Cuba is not directed against any third party, adding Moscow is "firmly committed to consistently developing it for the benefit of our peoples and to strengthening international security and stability."

According to a White House fact sheet on the executive order, the move is intended to protect US national security and foreign policy interests by pressuring Cuba over what the administration calls its "malign actions and policies."

The order, which Trump signed on Thursday, authorizes Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to take "all necessary actions," including issuing rules and guidance, to implement the tariff system and related measures.

"The president may modify the order if Cuba or affected countries take significant steps to address the threat or align with US national security and foreign policy objectives," according to the order.