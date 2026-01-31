Indonesia landslide death toll rises to 64, dozens missing

The death toll from last week's landslide in Indonesia rose to 64, as search and rescue operations continued on the eighth day for 16 missing people in West Java, state-run news agency Antara reported on Saturday.

Four more bodies were recovered from the site, bringing the confirmed number of deaths to 64, while around 16 people are still unaccounted for, said Ade Dian Permana, head of the Bandung Search and Rescue Agency.

He added that the search operation continued on the eighth day, using tracker dogs and heavy equipment, with some 3,675 personnel deployed.

So far, 49 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families, and 75 people have been safely rescued.

The landslide struck a village in West Bandung regency last Saturday, burying dozens of homes under mud and debris.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing in the affected area, which is marked by difficult terrain.