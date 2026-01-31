China launches remote sensing satellite for Algeria

An Algerian satellite was successfully launched from northwestern China on Saturday, according to state media.

The remote sensing satellite was sent into orbit from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center aboard a Long March-2C carrier rocket, according to Xinhua News.

The rocket lifted off at 12.01 pm local time (0401GMT), successfully placing the AlSat-3B satellite into its designated orbit.

Developed by the China Academy of Space Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), the satellite will primarily be used for land planning, disaster prevention, and mitigation.

The launch is part of Algeria's remote sensing satellite system program, a joint project between China Great Wall Industry Corporation, a CASC subsidiary, and the Algerian Space Agency.

An agreement signed in July 2023 covers two optical remote sensing satellites—AlSat-3B and AlSat-3A for Algeria.

AlSat-3A was launched on Jan. 15, along with ground systems, training, and related support services.

The launch marked the 629th mission of China's Long March rocket series.



