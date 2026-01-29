Putin calls establishment of Palestinian state 'matter of principle'

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday called the establishment of a Palestinian state "a matter of principle."

Opening a Kremlin meeting with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who arrived in Moscow on an official visit, Putin said the two leaders had repeatedly discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and joint efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"It is a matter of principle to resolve the issue of establishing a full-fledged Palestinian State that would coexist in peace and security with Israel. This will make it possible to achieve a sustainable settlement and ensure long-term stability in the region," he said.

Putin also said Russia is closely monitoring developments in Iran following a threat by US President Donald Trump to carry out strikes against the Islamic republic.

The Russian leader praised the UAE's efforts related to the Ukraine crisis, including its role in prisoner exchanges and providing a platform for diplomatic contacts.

"We appreciate it very much, Your Highness. We are grateful to you personally for ensuring that the trilateral negotiations within the framework of the working group on security were held in Abu Dhabi last week, and for the attention you paid to our delegation," he said.

Moscow and Kyiv held several rounds of US-mediated talks in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 23 and 24 aimed at ending the war in Ukraine.

For his part, Al Nahyan said the UAE is committed to strengthening bilateral relations with Russia and advancing shared development goals.

He thanked Putin for Russia's openness to humanitarian issues with Ukraine, including the exchange of prisoners.

Al Nahyan said the UAE strongly supports political and diplomatic solutions to conflicts that could contribute to peace and international stability.

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's official visit to Moscow began on Thursday, according to a Kremlin statement.

Ahead of the meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called the UAE "Russia's main trading partner in the Arab world," saying relations are developing successfully across nearly all sectors.

Peskov said both sides have consistently shown interest in further expanding cooperation.

"Therefore, today is the day of Russian-Emirati relations and Russian-Emirati friendship," he added.