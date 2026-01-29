Türkiye’s airlines grow fleets over past 5 years

The number of aircraft operated by Türkiye's airlines for passenger and cargo services rose from 558 to 800 over the past five years, according to data from the country's Civil Aviation General Directorate.

Türkiye has made significant advances in air transportation through the construction of airports across the country. The opening of IGA Istanbul Airport, one of the world's largest, along with expansion projects at Antalya and Ankara Esenboga airports, has positioned the country as a regional logistics hub.

Turkish airports now serve 356 destinations in 133 countries. Passenger traffic surpassed 247 million in 2025, marking a record high.

Fleet growth has accompanied the expansion in air travel. The total number of passenger and cargo aircraft increased by 43% by the end of 2025 compared with 2021, while total seating capacity rose from 104,464 to 157,785 over the same period.

Passenger aircraft account for the bulk of airline fleets, with around 760 of the 800 registered aircraft used for passenger transport and about 40 dedicated to cargo operations.

Türkiye's flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, makes up the largest share of the total fleet, operating 473 aircraft at the end of 2025.

It is followed by Pegasus Airlines with 128 aircraft and SunExpress with approximately 81 aircraft, the data showed.





