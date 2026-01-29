Turkish President Erdoğan welcomes Uzbek counterpart in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday welcomed his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev at Ankara's Esenboğa International Airport.

Erdoğan was accompanied by Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, and other officials as he welcomed Mirziyoyev.

The Uzbek president inspected the guard of honor and the two leaders posed for a souvenir photo in the Grand Honor Hall.

Following the welcoming ceremony at the airport, Erdoğan hosted Mirziyoyev at the Turkish Presidential Complex.

Mirziyoyev's official vehicle was escorted to the protocol gate by 103 cavalry units in honor of the 103rd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

Erdoğan welcomed Mirziyoyev at the main entrance of the complex, where both leaders stood for the national anthems of the two countries, performed by a military band.

Following bilateral and delegation-level meetings, Erdoğan and Mirziyoyev will attend the Fourth Meeting of the Türkiye-Uzbekistan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, as well as a signing ceremony for agreements.

