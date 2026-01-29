South Korean firm to supply artillery systems to Norway

A South Korean defense company will supply Norway with land-based long-range precision artillery systems under a deal valued at 19 billion Norwegian kroner ($1.9 billion), Norwegian authorities said Thursday.

The procurement from Hanwha Aerospace includes the Chunmoo multiple rocket launcher system, missiles, integrated logistics support, training equipment and related support systems.

Under the agreement, Hanwha will deliver 16 launch systems along with a larger number of missiles of three different ranges, including missiles capable of striking targets up to 500 kilometers (310.6 miles).

"Hanwha will deliver launch units and training materials in 2028 and 2029, and missiles in 2030 and 2031," Defense Minister Tore O. Sandvik said.

Sandvik said Norway aims to rapidly strengthen its defense capabilities and that the acquisition will enhance the country's ability to deter "potential adversaries."

Production lines for the missiles will be established in Poland, which is also purchasing the same artillery system.

