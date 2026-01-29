Iran integrates 1,000 drones into army amid US war threats

Iran's army chief has ordered the integration of 1,000 newly developed drones into the country's armed forces, as Tehran moves to bolster its military capabilities amid US war threats.

Major General Amir Hatami, commander-in-chief of Iran's Army, oversaw the integration of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the Mehr News Agency reported Thursday.

The newly added drones were developed in line with "emerging security challenges and operational lessons drawn from the recent 12-day war," the agency said. The systems were produced by army specialists in cooperation with Iran's Ministry of Defense.

Designed across multiple operational categories, including strike, offensive, reconnaissance and electronic warfare, the drones are intended to target specific fixed and mobile objectives across maritime, aerial and ground domains, according to Mehr.

Hatami said maintaining and enhancing strategic advantages "remains a standing priority for the Iranian army."

"Preparedness for rapid combat operations and decisive responses to any form of aggression continues to guide Iran's defense planning, in line with anticipated threats," he added.

Tensions have escalated between Tehran and Washington in recent weeks, following US President Donald Trump's latest remarks that a "massive armada" was moving toward Iran, alongside his call for Tehran to "come to the table" for negotiations.

Iranian officials have warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response, while reiterating that Tehran remains open to talks only under what it describes as "fair, balanced and noncoercive terms."





