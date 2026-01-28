Trump says Republicans ‘got to win the midterms’

US President Donald Trump launched a push Tuesday for the upcoming midterm elections, telling supporters that Republicans winning control of Congress is essential to preserving his administration's priorities.

"Even if it's a Democrat or Republican, whoever wins the presidency has a hard time with the midterms," he said at an event in the state of Iowa.

"If we lose the midterms, you'll lose so many of the things that we're talking about — so many of the assets that we're talking about, so many of the tax cuts that we're talking about — and it would lead to very bad things. We got to win the midterms."

Trump repeatedly emphasized the importance of holding onto both chambers of Congress, framing the midterms as a decisive test for his agenda.

"I'm here because I love Iowa. But I'm (also) here because we're starting the campaign to win the midterms. Got to win the midterms. That means the Senate and it means the House," he said, adding he campaigns "hard."

Trump said he plans to campaign aggressively in the months ahead and urged supporters not to overlook the significance of midterm elections.

"We're going to really work hard on winning the midterms."

The Nov. 3 midterm elections will determine control of all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and about one-third of the Senate.