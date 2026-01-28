FRANCE SUPPORTS POSSIBLE TERROR DESIGNATION OF IRANS REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Wednesday that France will support the possible designation of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terror organization.

"France will support the designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the European list of terrorist organizations. The regime must immediately release prisoners, put an end to executions, lift the digital blockade, and allow the United Nations Human Rights Council's fact-finding mission to investigate the crimes committed in Iran," Barrot wrote on US social media platform X.

He said European counterparts will adopt sanctions Thursday at a foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels against those responsible for the "unbearable repression" of the Iranian people's uprising.

"They will be banned from entering European territory and their assets will be frozen," Barrot added.

Iran has been rocked by waves of protests since Dec. 28 at Tehran's Grand Bazaar because of a sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial and worsening economic conditions. Demonstrations later spread to other cities.

Iranian officials have accused the US and Israel of backing "armed rioters" to create a pretext for foreign intervention and warned that any US attack would draw a "swift and comprehensive" response.