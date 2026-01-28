Trump aide Miller says Minneapolis agents may have breached 'protocol'

 Contact Us
Senior Trump aide Stephen Miller stated that US immigration agents are being evaluated for potentially breaching protocol when they fatally shot a nurse during protests in Minneapolis.

Published January 28,2026
US immigration agents may have breached "protocol" in Minneapolis before shooting dead a nurse during protests, President Donald Trump's senior aide Stephen Miller said Tuesday, days after branding the victim an "assassin."

Deputy Chief of Staff Miller said in a statement to AFP that the White House had provided "clear guidance" that extra personnel were sent to Minnesota to "create a physical barrier between the arrest teams and the disruptors."

"We are evaluating why the CBP (Customs and Border Protection) team may not have been following that protocol," Miller said.