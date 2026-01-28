Iraq’s Maliki rejects ‘blatant US interference’ after Trump warning

Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki on Wednesday rejected what he called "blatant US interference" in Iraq's internal affairs, a day after US President Donald Trump threatened to end support to Baghdad if Maliki is reinstalled.

"We categorically reject the blatant American interference in Iraq's internal affairs," Maliki said on US social media company X.

"We consider it (US interference) a violation of its sovereignty, contrary to the democratic system in Iraq after 2003, and an infringement on the decision of the Coordinating Framework for selecting its candidate for the position of Prime Minister."

Trump warned Tuesday that he would end support to Iraq if Maliki is elected a new prime minister.

The threat came after the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shiite parties, endorsed Maliki to run for premiership.

The Iraqi parliament was scheduled to elect the prime minister on Tuesday, but the vote was delayed.

"The language of dialogue between countries is the only political option for dealing with them, not resorting to the language of dictates and threats," Maliki said.

He said that "out of respect for the national will" and the Coordination Framework's decision "guaranteed by Iraq's constitution," he "will continue his efforts until the end, in a way that serves the supreme interests of the Iraqi people."

Maliki served as prime minister between 2006 and 2014, but he stepped down after the ISIS (Daesh) terror group seized vast swathes of the Iraqi territory.





