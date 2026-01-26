NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said ⁠on Monday he and U.S President Trump had agreed ‍upon two "workstreams" to defuse the tensions between the ‌U.S. and the ‍EU on the semi-autonomous territory, one being NATO's responsibility.

"Basically, what was discussed last week, what in the end we agreed was two workstreams going forward: one workstream is for NATO collectively, to take ⁠more responsibility for the defence of the Arctic...," Rutte told members of European Parliament.

"So one work stream will be to see how best collectively ‌we can prevent the Russian and the Chinese getting more access to the Arctic Region ... that is ‍one workstream, NATO clearly being in charge ‍here," he ‍added.

The second workstream, in ⁠which NATO ‍can have no part according to Rutte, were about the U.S., Denmark and Greenland continuing discussions.









