Turkish FM meets Hamas delegation over Gaza peace plan, humanitarian situation

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday met with a delegation from the Palestinian group Hamas in Istanbul, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The meeting addressed developments related to the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and other regional issues.

Fidan briefed the delegation on Türkiye's diplomatic efforts on various platforms, particularly the "Board of Peace," aimed at defending the rights of the people of Gaza.

He also stated that Ankara's efforts to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid to Gaza would continue with determination.

The current second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, includes provisions calling for the disarmament of Hamas and other Palestinian factions, an additional Israeli military withdrawal from the enclave, and the launch of reconstruction efforts.

US President Donald Trump announced the establishment of the "Board of Peace" on Jan. 15 as part of his broader plan for Gaza, under which the ceasefire agreement was reached. The board was later authorized by the UN Security Council Resolution 2803 in November 2025.

The Israeli army has killed more than 71,600 people, most of them women and children, and injured over 171,300 in a brutal offensive since October 2023 that left Gaza in ruins.

Despite the ceasefire, Israel has continued to carry out attacks, killing 484 Palestinians and wounding 1,321, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.