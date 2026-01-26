EU says WhatsApp to face stricter content rules

 Contact Us
The European Commission on Monday decided that WhatsApp must comply with stricter rules in the European Union, as its Channels feature now reaches at least 45 million users in the bloc. Under the EU's Digital Services Act (DSA), providers of "very large online platforms" are subject to stricter rules than smaller services.

AFP EUROPEAN UNION
Published January 26,2026
WhatsApp is set to face greater EU scrutiny after the European Commission on Monday added the platform to its list of digital firms big enough to face stricter content rules.

The Meta-owned company joins Facebook, TikTok, X and others in a list of 26 "very large online platforms" with more than 45 million monthly active users in the European Union, a commission statement said.

As such it will face tougher obligations under the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA), but they will apply only to WhatsApp channels, a broadcasting feature, rather than the platform's core messaging feature.