Hezbollah says it will not stay silent if Iran is attacked

Hezbollah leader Sheikh Naim Qassem drew a red line on Monday, declaring that his group "will not remain neutral" if the U.S. or Israel launches an attack on Iran.

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem warned on Monday that any attack on Iran would not go unanswered, saying the group considers itself directly targeted by US-Israeli threats against Tehran.



"The threat of assassinating the leader is a targeting of stability, and we will not remain silent about it," Qassem said, referring to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



Speaking via video to a crowd of supporters in Beirut, Qassem portrayed the current regional tensions as part of a single, coordinated effort aimed at undermining resistance movements.



"The United States and the Israeli entity link Lebanon, Gaza, Syria, Iran and the region within one colonial project aimed at striking every resistance and independence project," Qassem said, adding that Hezbollah rejects neutrality in the face of such threats.



Addressing threats against Iran's leadership, Qassem warned that any escalation would have far-reaching consequences.



"Any threat to assassinate the leader means a threat to millions and cannot be tolerated," he said, adding that Hezbollah has "full authority to do whatever we see appropriate to confront it."



Qassem praised Iran as a pillar of regional resistance, calling the Islamic Revolution "the greatest blow to the United States and Israel."



He affirmed Iran's right to peaceful nuclear energy, missile capabilities and self-defence, cautioning that "any war on Iran this time could ignite the region."



The Hezbollah chief said "mediators" have indicated that Israel and the United States are considering either attacking Hezbollah first and then Iran, Iran first and then Hezbollah, or striking both simultaneously.



Hezbollah, a powerful Lebanese militia and political party, functions as an Iranian proxy force and receives significant support from Tehran.







