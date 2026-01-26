Syria begins regularizing status of SDF defectors in Deir ez-Zor, Aleppo

The Syrian Interior Ministry announced on Monday the start of a process to regularize the status of defectors from SDF in the eastern Deir ez-Zor province, as well as in the northern Aleppo province.

In a statement, the ministry said the Internal Security Command in Deir ez-Zor "has begun receiving members affiliated with the SDF who wish to regularize their status at a designated center in the province, after handing over their weapons to the security authorities."

The step "comes as part of the ministry's efforts to enhance stability in the region, provide an opportunity for those wishing to return to civilian life, and enable them to obtain civil documents and resume their lives normally."

Later, the ministry said in a statement that "the Internal Security Command in Aleppo province has begun receiving members affiliated with the SDF who wish to regularize their status at the designated center in the province, located in the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, after handing over their weapons to the relevant security authorities."

On Saturday, the Syrian government extended a ceasefire with the SDF by 15 days.

The extension came hours after the Syrian government said a four-day truce with the SDF had ended and that authorities were considering their next steps following the expiration of that agreement.