US CENTCOM chief, Syrian president discuss adherence to ceasefire, cooperation on transfer of ISIS detainees

US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Adm. Brad Cooper on Wednesday spoke over the phone with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to discuss adherence to a ceasefire and cooperation on the transfer of ISIS (Daesh) detainees, CENTCOM said.

According to a statement by CENTCOM spokesperson Capt. Tim Hawkins, Cooper stressed the importance of the Syrian government "adhering to a ceasefire" with the YPG/SDF terror group.

"Cooper briefed President al-Sharra on CENTCOM's plan for an orderly and secure transfer of up to 7,000 detainees and expressed expectations for Syrian forces as well as all other forces to avoid any actions that could interfere," the statement said.

"The leaders also reaffirmed continued strong commitment to the enduring defeat of ISIS in Syria. Preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria makes America, the region, and the world safer," it added.

CENTCOM earlier announced it launched a mission to transfer ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to help ensure the terrorists remain in secure detention facilities.

The Syrian government earlier announced a four-day ceasefire with the YPG/SDF, which took effect Tuesday evening, following what the presidency described as a "mutual understanding" on the future of Hasakah province.

However, Syrian state media reported that at least 11 soldiers were killed and more than 25 wounded on the first day of the ceasefire, accusing the SDF of carrying out drone attacks, artillery shelling and ground attacks on army positions in Hasakah and eastern Aleppo provinces.