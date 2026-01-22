Rutte 'did not propose any compromise' to Greenland sovereignty: NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte did not propose any compromise on Greenland's sovereignty during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the alliance's spokesperson confirmed to Anadolu on Thursday.

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart stated that Rutte had "a very productive meeting" with Trump, noting that the discussion centered on Arctic security and underscored the region's strategic significance for all NATO allies, including the US.

"Discussions among NATO Allies on the framework the President referenced will focus on ensuring Arctic security through the collective efforts of Allies, especially the seven Arctic Allies," she said in a statement.

Negotiations between Denmark, Greenland, and the US aim to prevent Russia and China from gaining any economic or military foothold in Greenland, Hart noted.

"The Secretary General did not propose any compromise to sovereignty during his meeting with the President in Davos," the spokesperson added.

Trump said Wednesday on his Truth Social platform that a framework for a deal involving Greenland and the broader Arctic region was established following his meeting with Rutte in Davos, Switzerland.

"Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st," he added.

Last week, Trump said Washington would impose 10% tariffs on goods from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland starting on Feb. 1, rising to 25% in June unless there is a deal for "the complete and total purchase of Greenland."

European leaders rejected Trump's threats against the eight European nations, reiterating solidarity with Denmark and vowing collective action.

Greenland has attracted Trump's attention due to its strategic Arctic position, extensive mineral resources, and alleged concerns about a growing Russian and Chinese presence.

Denmark and Greenland have rejected proposals to sell the territory, reaffirming Danish sovereignty over the island.